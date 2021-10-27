Amid pandemic in 2020, hate crimes against Asians rose 76% in US, says FBI

According to a newly republished data by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), hate crimes against Asian-origin people rose by 76% in 2020.

In August, the FBI issued hate crime data but due to an error in reporting Ohio's statistics, the data was incomplete. The agency has now corrected the technical issue in Ohio's reporting system.

In 2020, 279 hate crime incidents against Asian-origin people were reported as compared to 158 reported incidents in 2019.

Also Read: US revokes top Chinese telecom firm's licence over 'national security' concerns

According to FBI data released on Monday, over 60% of hate crimes in the United States were carried out on the basis of an individual's race.

Jay Greenberg, deputy assistant director, FBI's criminal division, told ABC News' Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, "Every hate crime is an attack on the community."

The FBI official said most hate crimes are directed at African Americans, but acknowledged there was a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes due to Covid.

Also Read: US man sues dating website after not finding 'enough single ladies' in his age range

In total, there were around 8,052 single-bias incidents, crimes motivated by one type of bias, involving 11,126 victims. Comparatively, there were around 7,103 single-bias incidents involving 8,552 victims in 2019.

The agency said 20% hate crimes targeted a person's sexual orientation while 13% hate crimes that occurred in 2020 were due to religious bias.

(With inputs from agencies)