US man sues dating website after not finding 'enough single ladies' in his age range

Spurned over not finding “enough single ladies” on a dating website, a 29-year-old man from Colorado, US, has sued the CEO of the company, claiming that the website does not have enough profiles of women.

Ian Cross, 29 has sued Denver Dating Co. for an undisclosed amount of damages, according to The Denver Post. He has accused the Nevada-based group of fraudulent inducement, breach of contract and deceptive trade practices.

According to the lawsuit, Cross “was interested in engaging a dating service to meet single women his age” and met with a representative named Lisa from the company in January.

The representative told Cross that their dating services has a “huge” database of single women in the 25 to 35 age range, and there was a recent influx of new members in that age range because of the ‘wave of breakups’ due to the pandemic, the lawsuit states.

Cross believed Lisa’s claims and paid $9,409 for the membership in February. However, he later discovered that there were only five women in the 18 to 35 age range active in the database, according to the lawsuit.

“The Denver Dating Co. uses online reviews of fake or fictitious customers in order to create a false impression with the public regarding the quality and characteristics of its service,” the lawsuit reads.

Several complaints have been filed against The Denver Dating Co., alleging among other things that the company had poor communication skills and used “high pressure sales tactics” to sign new customers.

