Unilateral move, says India on China's new land boundary law

Just days after China passed the land boundary law, the Indian government said China still hasn't resolved the "boundary question".

"We have noted that China has passed a new land boundary law on October 23. The law states among other things that China abides by treaties concluded with or jointly acceded to by foreign countries on land boundary affairs," the Indian government said.

"It also has provisions to carry out reorganisation of districts in the border areas," the government informed.

China's land boundary law states that its sovereignty and territorial integrity is "sacred and inviolable" as it emphasised the "principle of equality, mutual trust and friendly consultation while handling land border related-affairs with neighbouring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and longstanding border issues."

The Indian government however expressed "concern" over China’s "unilateral decision" to bring forward the legislation which it said has "implication on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question."

"Such unilateral move will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier," the Indian government said, adding, "Whether it is on the boundary question or for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China border areas."

The Indian government added that the new law does not "confer any legitimacy to the so-called China Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963". The government said it "consistently maintains" the agreement is an "illegal and invalid agreement".

The Indian government added that China should "avoid undertaking action" under the "pretext of the new law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas."

China has been involved in a standoff with India since May last year along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

The tensions had led to clashes at Galwan Valley between China's PLA soldiers and the Indian Army in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed including four Chinese troops although reports claimed the casualties on the Chinese side was much higher.

In early this year, China had announced disengagement at the border, however, Chinese troops have reportedly continued to build roads and fortifications along the LAC and stationed heavy equipment.

(With inputs from Agencies)

