China's new law seeks to 'strengthen border defence'

Amid tensions along the Line of Control(LAC) with India, China adopted a law to strengthen border protection.

The new law was adopted by Chinese lawmakers. It seeks to "strengthen border defence" and support economic and social development.

The law states the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "sacred and inviolable". The new law reportedly provides provisions to open up the border areas and improve public services and infrastructure.

It also seeks to "promote coordination between border defence and social, economic development in border areas," China's Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Xinhua, the law seeks the "principle of equality, mutual trust and friendly consultation" while handling "land border related-affairs with neighbouring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and longstanding border issues."

Reports say the new law will come into effect from January 1, 2022. China shares its 22,000-km long border with 14 countries.

The law states China will take "measures to safeguard territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries."

China's latest move comes even PLA soldiers are locked in a standoff with Indian troops along the LAC since last year. In June last year, Chinese and Indian troops had clashed at Galwan Valley leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA soldiers, although reports claimed the casualties on the Chinese side was higher.

Although, China had declared its intention to deescalate earlier this year, however, reports claim China has continued to amass troops and has built border roads and fortifications along the LAC.

