China has been breaching Nepal-China border rules in Humla: Report

A recent study conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs of Nepal has found several issues along the Nepal-China border in Humla district.

Local media houses have reported that a panel was formed to conduct an on-field study of the area to weed out any problems. The report, submitted to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, last week identifies several problems near the Nepal-China border in Humla.

As per the report, which has been obtained by the Kathmandu Post, Joint-secretary Jay Narayan Acharya, has identified problems from pillar numbers 4 to 13. The experts have stressed upon the importance of including border issues in Nepal’s state policy to ensure a long-lasting solution.

Also read | China warns Slovakia, Czech Republic over Taiwan minister visit

"Such sensitive and bilateral matters related to the border need to be addressed through a permanent mechanism, but it is found that no such initiative has been taken," the report reads.

The report claims that the area from pillar number 5 (2) to the middle of the Kit Khola is technically marked as the boundary between Nepal and China according to the 1963 Boundary Protocol. This means the area, as per the rules, belongs to Nepal. However, experts found out that the territory has been illegally claimed by China.

"It has been found that the Chinese side put up wires and fencing in the Nepali territory," the report claims. "The Chinese side was also trying to build a permanent canal 145 metres inside the Nepali territory. Accordingly, it wanted to build a road."

WATCH |

Nepal's Armed Police Force had to intervene and object, after which the Chinese side destroyed the structures but the rubble was still visible.

The Chinese side has also fenced and wired area of pillar 6 (1) which is technically in the Nepal territory, the report claims. Similarly, China has also attempted to establish its presence in areas between pillar 6 (1) and pillar 5 (2).

Adding on to the list, experts also reported that the pillar 7 (2) was not found even when Nepal's officials searched for it. China has also breached the Boundary Protocol by setting up fences near the pillar 10 which is near the Nepal-China common pillar 9 (2).

China has also been accused of obstructing Nepal's citizens from grazing their cattle in the Nepali territory, particularly between pillar 5 (2) and pillar 4.