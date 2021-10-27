On current climate plans, world faces 2.7C temperature rise, warns UN

If countries fail to strengthen climate pledges, the world will face catastrophic temperature rises of at least 2.7C, a UN report said.

The world seems to be squandering the opportunity to “build back better” from the Covid pandemic.

The report, which was published on Tuesday, warns that countries’ current pledges would reduce carbon by only about 7.5% by 2030. This is far less than the 45% cut scientists say is needed to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C, the aim of the Cop26 summit, which opens in Glasgow on this Sunday.

UN secretary-general António Guterres described the findings as a “thundering wake-up call” to world leaders, while experts have called for a drastic action against fossil fuel companies.

According to the UN emissions report, over 100 countries have promised to reach net zero emissions around mid-century, but it would not be enough to stave-off climate disaster.

The report examined the shortfall between countries’ intentions and actions needed on the climate.

Many net zero pledges were found to be vague. They need to be actually accompanied by stringent cuts in emissions. Otherwise, this decade would allow global heating of a disastrous extent.

