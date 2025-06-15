/Top 10 world news: Top 10 world news: Pune bridge collapse toll rises to 4; Israel-Iran war updates, and more

In India Pune bridge collapse death toll rises to 4. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said that the rescue operation is going on a war footing. It was a narrow bridge only meant for the movement of farmers, but 250-300 tourists were on it, so it collapsed due to excessive load, he added.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 15) stressed that Iran and Israel should make a deal, while also expressing confidence that they will make a deal and there will be peace soon.

Pune bridge collapse toll rises to 4, rescue ops underway; PM Modi speaks to CM Fadnavis

The death toll in the collapse of the iron bridge on the Indrayani River in Pune district has risen to four, and two bodies have been recovered in the ongoing rescue operations, with divers and emergency personnel deployed on the site, said officials.

'Israel and Iran will MAKE A DEAL': Trump shows confidence in bringing peace in Middle East amid ongoing war

PM Modi makes historic first visit to Cyprus ahead of G7, strengthens strategic Mediterranean ties

'Most distant strike': Israeli Air Force bombs Iranian plane at Mashhad Airport in Iran - WATCH

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday (June 15) confirmed that the Air Force bombed an Iranian refuelling plane at Mashhad Airport in northeast Iran, calling it the “most distant strike” since the beginning of the operation.

‘Factually incorrect’: Dassault CEO refutes Pak claim of downing India’s Rafale jets

Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier has slammed Pakistan’s audacious claims of shooting down three Indian Air Force Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor, denouncing the assertion as “factually incorrect”.

Israeli strike kills top Iranian missile commander and senior guards officials

Iran has acknowledged the death of the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s missile program along with seven other top leaders in an Israeli attack on Friday. The slain list contained the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Aerospace Division, Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Gen. Mahmoud Bagheri, Gen. Davoud Sheikhian, Gen. Mohammad Bagher Taherpour, Gen. Mansour Safarpour, Gen. Masoud Tayyeb, Gen. Khosro Hasani, and Gen. Javad Jarsara.

'Iran has SOLID EVIDENCE against US': Foreign minister accuses America of supporting Israeli attacks - Here's what he said

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (June 15) stressed that Iran had evidence to show that the US forces supported Israel in its operation against Tehran.

How to Train Your Dragon director responds to Astrid casting backlash: 'I think that’s fading away'

The How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake hit the big screen recently and has been receiving widespread praise from critics and audiences. However, when the trailer for the movie dropped, the casting of actress Nico Parker as Astrid faced criticism on social media.

Sinner admits suffering ‘sleepless nights’ after losing historic French Open final to Alcaraz

Italian Jannik Sinner said on Sunday he had experienced "a few sleepless nights" since his historic French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso replaces Luciano Spalletti as new Italy coach

Gennaro Gattuso was named Italy's new coach on Sunday and will be tasked with helping the Azzurri qualify for the 2026 World Cup after replacing Luciano Spalletti. The 47-year-old was part of the 2006 World Cup-winning side and won 73 caps for the national team as a player.

