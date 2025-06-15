/Israel, Iran should and will MAKE A DEAL: Trump shows confidence in bringing peace in Middle East amid ongoing war

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 15) stressed that Iran and Israel should make a deal, while also expressing confidence that they will make a deal and there will be peace soon.

The US president further said that many calls and meetings are now taking place, without clearly mentioning which parties he’s referring to.

Once again lamenting for not getting the credit, Trump in his Truth Social post, mentioned several conflicts which took place recently as well as in the past, crediting himself for intervening and bringing peace to those regions.

He did not forget to claim credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which the two nations have repeatedly denied, saying that the ceasefire was announced based on bilateral talks only and no third party was involved.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!,” he wrote in the post.

He then noted that during his first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it “hot and heavy”, and the long-time conflict was ready to break out into a war.

“I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer-term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!). Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!,” Trump said.

Trump then stressed that there will be peace soon between Israel and Iran, adding, “Many calls and meetings now taking place.”

“I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!,” the US president lamented.

Iran on Sunday stressed that Iran had evidence to show that the US forces supported Israel in its operation against Tehran.

"We have solid proof of the support of the American forces and American bases in the region for the attacks of the Zionist regime military forces,"Araghchi told foreign diplomats, AFP reported.

This comes after Trump said that the US had nothing to do with Israel’s attack on Iran.