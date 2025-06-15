Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (June 15) stressed that Iran had evidence to show that the US forces supported Israel in its operation against Tehran.

This comes after Iran and Israel were engulfed in a full-blown war after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, attacking Tehran’s nuclear facilities and killing military officials.

"We have solid proof of the support of the American forces and American bases in the region for the attacks of the Zionist regime military forces,"Araghchi told foreign diplomats, AFP reported.

Iran’s foreign minister’s statement comes after US President Donald Trump said that the US had nothing to do with Israel’s attack on Iran.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!,” the US president said.



Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused America of “dishonesty” for continuing to support Israel while also engaging in talks with Tehran.

The US and Iran were scheduled to hold negotiations on Sunday (today), however, the talks were cancelled amid the ongoing war.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced the decision on Saturday, saying, “The Iran-US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place.” He added that “diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”