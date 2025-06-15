/'Most distant strike': Israeli Air Force bombs Iranian plane at Mashhad Airport in Iran - WATCH

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday (June 15) confirmed that the Air Force bombed an Iranian refuelling plane at Mashhad Airport in northeast Iran, calling it the “most distant strike” since the beginning of the operation.

The Israeli Air Force attacked the refuelling plane at the airport, located some 2,300 kilometres from Israel.

“The Air Force is working to achieve air superiority throughout Iran,” the military said.

According to the visuals being shared on social media, a large fire could be seen at Mashhad Airport after the Israeli strike.

The Israeli strike on the airport marks its first-ever farthest strike. Notably, the IAF struck the headquarters of the Palestine Liberation Organisation in Tunisia, in 1985, which was over 2,000 kilometres from Israel.

Earlier today, IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir said that the Israeli Air Force is attacking Iran’s “infrastructure and nuclear program in a precise and extensive manner, beyond what the enemy anticipated.”

“The offensive operations we are conducting in Iran are transforming Israel’s strategic reality. We are removing an existential threat and reinforcing our security,” Zamir said.

The IDF has completed paving the way to Iran and is now striking the regime’s infrastructure and nuclear program in a precise and extensive manner, he said.

On Sunday, Defence Ministry Director Amir Baram held a high-level security assessment with heads of Israel’s leading defence industries.

He further called for an accelerated pace of weapons production in the wake of the Iranian missile threat.

He lauded the role of Israeli technology in recent strikes and in foiling Iranian ballistic missile barrages, saying that such operations “would not have been possible without groundbreaking technology developed over the years.”

Baram also stressed the need to boost industrial capacity and fast-track the development of next-generation defense systems.