/Pune bridge collapse toll rises to 4, rescue ops underway; PM Modi speaks to CM Fadnavis

The death toll in the collapse of the iron bridge on the Indrayani river in Pune district has risen to four, and two bodies have been recovered in the ongoing rescue operations, with divers and emergency personnel deployed on the site, said officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Cyprus, spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the incident. While expressing grief over the loss of lives, PM Modi assured all possible assistance in relief measures.

The collapsed bridge was frequently used by tourists to cross the river or stop for photographs. Authorities believe the structure may have given way under the weight of the weekend crowd.

NDRF teams and Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials were mobilised to manage the rescue operations.

Earlier this month, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi had imposed prohibitory orders, limiting tourist access to water bodies and specific natural locations, citing safety risks amid the intensified monsoon conditions.

The bridge collapse took place near Kund Mala in Talegaon, a popular tourist destination 30 km from Pune, known for its natural sinkholes, gorges, and unique rock formations.

CM Fadnavis announces financial assistance

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse. The state government will also bear the cost for the medical treatment of the injured.

The bridge, which connects two sides of the Kundmala area, collapsed while several tourists were standing on it. Being a weekend, a large number of visitors were present at the spot. The incident took place around 3:30 pm and 32 people have been rescued.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said that the rescue operation is going on a war footing.

“... This was a narrow bridge only meant for the movement of farmers, but 250-300 tourists stood on it, and the bridge collapsed due to excessive load,” Mahajan added.

NCP MLA Sunil Shelke said that the bridge was built 30 years ago. Shelke said the bridge was periodically repaired, and tourists were prohibited from entering it.

“This bridge was constructed for the movement of farmers 30 years ago. But due to the excessive load of tourists and two-wheelers, this bridge collapsed,” Shelke told ANI.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said 38 people have been rescued so far, and 30 of them have been hospitalised, while six others sustained serious injuries.