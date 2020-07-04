Top 10 world news today: UK reopens to normal life, Trump goes big for July 4 and more

Russia President Vladimir Putin signs order to allow his rule till 2036

Putin also decreed the constitutional amendments would enter force on July 4 after they were backed by almost 78% of Russians, according to official results, in a week-long vote that ended on Wednesday.

Trump decides to 'go big' for July 4 amid rising coronavirus cases

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has made it clear that she has warned the federal government about the possible spread of the virus, but she cannot stop the event as it is happening on federal land, which is not in her jurisdiction.

Catalonia curbs movement of 2,00,000 people after new coronavirus outbreak

Residents in Segria, which includes the city of Lleida, will not be able to leave the area from 12 noon (1000 GMT) on Saturday, but will not be confined to their homes.

An open letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping

As the first sign of making amends, which our persistent hope is that you want to, you must unblock WION.

Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries

Beijing's new national security law is the most radical shift in how the semi-autonomous city is run since it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.

COVID 19: Australia's Victoria reports highest jump since March with 108 cases

Authorities are urging locals to stay indoors and step out only in case of emergencies. They have also been been urging people to wear face masks and maintain social distance.

Thousands rally across Australia in Black Lives Matter protests

Another protest is planned in Sydney on Sunday, a month since the first Black Lives Matter rallies in Australia.

Wirecard fraud: Ex-COO Marsalek's immigration papers in Philippines were fake

The officials who are suspects of falsifying this information have been fired from the job and are under investigation, as of now.

Trump blasts 'left wing cultural revolution'; rails against removal of statues at Mount Rushmore

Speaking underneath a famed landmark that depicts four US presidents, Trump warned that the demonstrations over racial inequality in American society threatened the foundations of the US political system.

England takes its first steps towards normal life; pubs and hairdressers reopen

Pubs were allowed to start serving from 6 a.m., sparking worries of over-indulgence on what the media dubbed a “Super Saturday” of coronavirus restrictions being eased. Some hairdressers were reported to have opened at the stroke of midnight.