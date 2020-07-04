Thousands rally across Australia in Black Lives Matter protests

Thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across Australia, shouting slogans in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The protests were also aimed at raising awareness of the mistreatment of indigenous people.

Rallies in the cities of Brisbane, Darwin and Perth drew a smaller turnout than a month ago in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another protest is planned in Sydney on Sunday, a month since the first Black Lives Matter rallies in Australia.

The organisers said the protests were a continuation of global protests unleashed by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis in late May.

Television broadcast images of protesters shouting, “Always was, always will be Aboriginal land” and, “No justice, no peace, no racist police”.