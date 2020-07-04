Wirecard fraud: Ex-COO Marsalek's immigration papers in Philippines were faked

German payment group Wirecard recently announced that 1.9 billion Euros ($2.13 billion) earlier counted in foreign accounts "was never there". While this information came as a big shock, the latest developments in the case are even more shocking.

It has now been announced on Saturday by Philippines Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra that Wirecard's former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek did not arrive on the island, as it was earlier documented.

It has been revealed that the immigration documents for Marsalek entering in the Philippines on June 23 and departing for China the next day were falsified.

The officials who are suspects of falsifying this information have been fired from the job and are under investigation, as of now.

"The investigation has now turned to persons who made the false entries in the database, their motives and their cohorts," Guevarra told reporters.

However, he added, "Notwithstanding the Bureau of Immigration report, I do not totally discount the possibility that Marsalek may be in the Philippines. We are an island country, and there are backdoors through which undocumented foreigners may slip through," he said.

Marsalek has an arrest warrant issued on his name, but he has been in hiding since the day the warrant was issued. Warrants were issued against ex-CEO Markus Braun and Marsalek on June 22. While Braun turned himself in that day, Marsalek disappeared without a trace and has not made any known contact since then.

The warrants have been issued for the investigation against the missing money and the alleged global fraud that took place through Wirecard.

Marsalek's lawyer has declined all requests for comment.