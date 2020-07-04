COVID 19: Australia's Victoria reports highest jump since March with 108 cases

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, has recorded its biggest jump in number of positive coronavirus cases since late March.

The city reported 108 new cases on Saturday, whereas there were 66 cases reported on Friday and and more than 70 new cases in each of the previous four days.

This has increased the focus on the reimposition of the lockdown in Victoria, and has raised concerns of a possible second wave in the country.

"These numbers are a very real concern to all of us," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference.

Authorities are urging locals to stay indoors and step out only in case of emergencies. They have also been been urging people to wear face masks and maintain social distance.

Meanwhile, Melbourne has sealed nine residential towers, which houses over 3,000 residents, after several residents in the towers tested positive. Police will be placed on each floor of the towers and law enforcement authorities will also control access points.