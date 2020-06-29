COVID-19: Australia witnesses record spike in months amid fears of second wave

Fears of a second wave continue to haunt Australia after the country witnessed its highest one-day increase in coronavirus infections in over two months on Monday.

Victoria, the country's second most populous state, reported 75 cases in the past 24 hours, which are enough to take the national coronavirus tally to its highest since April 11.

Also read | Coronavirus: Australia deploys 1,000 troops to Melbourne virus outbreak

The latest spike comes after the country recorded fewer than 20 new cases for several weeks.

Also read | Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month, second wave worry stirs

Amid the surge, Victoria targets a massive increase in testing and the state's chief health officer said the administration is mulling over reimposing social distancing restrictions.

"Changing the law is something we have to consider because we have to do whatever is required to turn this around," Brett Sutton said, reported Reuters, suggesting localised lockdowns.

Victoria began lifting restrictions in May and vowed to remove the majority of restrictions by the end of July.

The Australian economy is heading towards its first recession in three decades after the unemployment rate hit a 19-year high of 7.1%.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison asked states to begin easing restrictions, saying that they can't remain idle for long.