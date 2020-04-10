Top 10 world news today: Spain's lowest COVID-19 death toll, Malaysia extends lockdown, and more

Simulation shows how single droplet of coronavirus cough can spread in supermarket

A new simulation released by researchers in Finland has claimed how droplets from a single cough in a supermarket can remain in the air for "several minutes" and travel across two aisles, potentially infecting people nearby with the coronavirus.

Will higher temperatures have an effect on coronavirus? Here's what a new research says

Globally, there is a ray of hope that with the arrival of summers, the intensity of novel coronavirus would likely to fall. However, US's top researchers at the National Academy of Sciences have warned otherwise.

Five-year-old Alaskan girl's video urging people to stay home goes viral, earns praise of Canadian PM

A five-year-old girl's heartwarming video in which she has urged people to stay at their homes and wash hands has gone viral and earned the praise of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin extends lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

Malaysia on Friday said it will extend lockdown to April 28 which was originally set to end on April 14 as cases of COVID-19 continued to climb in the country.

Singapore teachers stop teaching via Zoom app after intruders gatecrash online session

Singapore teachers have stopped using Zoom, a video-conferencing app, after intruders made lewd comments in an online class, officials said on Friday.

Belgium records 496 coronavirus related deaths in 24 hours; toll crosses 3,000

The death toll rose in Belgium after 171 people died at a retirement home last month, authorities said.

Coronavirus: Spain witnesses lowest death toll in 17 days with 605 new fatalities

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus fatalities are inching towards 100,000, with the number of deaths rising to 93,706 on Thursday

From 25 unclaimed burials a week to 25 a day: What a pandemic can do to a megacity like New York

If the bodies remain unclaimed for over two weeks, they will be sent to Hart Island for burial.

Obesity is a major COVID-19 risk factor, says epidemiologist

The global COVID-19 death toll approached 95,000 as of Thursday afternoon out of the more than 1.5 million confirmed cases.

Shut down wet markets immediately, US lawmakers urge China over COVID-19

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a bipartisan group of top US lawmakers have urged China to urgently shut down all of its operating wet markets as that has the potential to expose humans to health risks through the introduction of zoonotic disease.