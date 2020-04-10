Singapore teachers stop teaching via Zoom app after intruders gatecrash online session

Singapore teachers have stopped using Zoom, a video-conferencing app, after intruders made lewd comments in an online class, officials said on Friday.

The city-state's schools were shut down earlier this week as a part of measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak, but students are attending classes via so-called "home-based learning".

During a session on geography on Zoom that involved teenage girls too, two men intruded into the livestream, displayed obscene photographs and made lewd remarks, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported.

Zoom's popularity has risen amid lockdown that is put in place in most countries to check COVID-19 spread, but widespread concerns over privacy and security still continue.

Singapore's education ministry is probing the "very serious incidents" and teachers have suspended the use of the app till the security issues are settled, aid Aaron Loh, from the ministry's educational technology division.

"We are already working with Zoom to enhance its security settings and make these security measures clear and easy to follow," Loh said in a statement.

However, he added that home-based teaching would continue.

Zoom, in a statement, said that it "strongly condemns" such behaviour, adding it was "committed to providing educators with the tools and resources they need on a safe and secure platform".

(With AFP inputs)

