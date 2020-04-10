Belgium records 496 coronavirus related deaths in 24 hours; toll crosses 3,000

Belgium's death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,000 on Friday as Europe continued to battle the pandemic.

There are now 3,019 recorded fatalities in the country. The death toll rose after 171 people died at a retirement home last month, authorities said.

The country recorded 496 deaths in the last 24 hours. The worldwide fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 95,808 on Friday with 1,605,548 confirmed cases in 192 countries so far.

Italy has the most number of deaths with 18,279 and 143,626 infected cases. Spain on Friday reported its lowest daily death toll from coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 new deaths. According to the latest figures 15,843 people have died in Spain so far.

The United States has the highest number of cases so far with 466,299 which is the largest in the world next only to Spain.

The death toll in France rose to 12,210 on Friday with 118,785 cases of infection as Europe continued to battle the deadly virus.

In United Kingdom, 65, 872 people have been infected with the virus with the country recording 7,978 deaths even as PM Johnson's office said the British prime minster who is suffering from the virus has been moved out of the ICU.