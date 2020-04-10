Coronavirus: Spain witnesses lowest death toll in 17 days with 605 new fatalities

Spain on Friday reported its lowest daily death toll from coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 new deaths, officials said.

The latest figures have raised the total number of fatalities to 15,843 in Spain, which has been amongst the countries worst-hit by the COVID-19 across the world. As many as 157,022 people are now infected by the disease in the country.

The government has made it clear that the lockdown that is in place until April 25 is likely to be extended for another two weeks.

Earlier on Thursday, after the daily death toll dropped for the first time in two days, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez urged people to not "lower their guard" as the "the fire started by the pandemic is starting to come under control."

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus fatalities are inching towards 100,000, with the number of deaths rising to 93,706 on Thursday, as per the latest AFP tally.

Italy still has recorded the most number of fatalities 18,729 and is followed by the United States, 15,938, according to the tally.

The highest number of infections are in the US, 451,491.