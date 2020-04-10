War-torn Yemen reports its first coronavirus case

Yemen has reported its first coronavirus case. The UN has earlier said the country is facing the world's worst humanitarian disaster, and that if the pandemic does break out, the impact would be catastrophic.

"The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hadramout province," the supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 said on Twitter.

Hadramout is located in the southern part of the country, and is under the government's control.

The committee, run by the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, said the infected patient was in stable condition and receiving care.

Further details will be published by Friday.

Thousands of Yemeni civilians have been killed over past five years in a war between the Huthi rebels and a Saudi-led military coalition backing the government. The coalition announced a unilateral two-week ceasefire on Wednesday especially to prevent coronavirus from reaching the country with practically a paralysed health system.

