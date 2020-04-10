Will higher temperatures have an effect on coronavirus? Here's what a new research says

Globally, there is a ray of hope that with the arrival of summers, the intensity of novel coronavirus would likely to fall. However, US's top researchers at the National Academy of Sciences have warned otherwise.

A report released by the National Academy of Sciences has said that the hot weather in the summers would not help to contain the spread of COVID-19. The findings remain inconclusive, but, the report says so far, there is no evidence, that suggests the link of spread with higher temperatures.

The researchers said the exact nature of the virus remains unknown and summer temperatures probably don't help in lowering the effect of the deadly pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease has also warned the US administration to not assume that the changing weather would contain the spread.

The scientists of the Academy of Sciences are still trying to understand whether touching shared surfaces is a major contributor to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, other studies are also being carried out to compare different kinds of transmission, such as person-to-personal, through animals, among others.

However, to understand how the virus behaves in different environmental conditions remains a question.

Earlier, an experiment was conducted where the coronavirus was exposed to higher temperatures under laboratory conditions. It showed that after 30 minutes at 56 degrees celsius, no infection from the virus had remained.