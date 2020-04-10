37 deaths, 896 new cases, sharpest increase in COVID-19 cases in India: Health ministry

There have been 37 deaths and 896 new cases in the last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, India's ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday.

Also Read: No community transmission of coronavirus in the country yet, says health ministry

The total number of positive cases has now surged to 6,761 in the country which includes 6,039 active cases and 516 cases in which patients have been cured or discharged.

There have been 206 deaths due to the virus so far in the country.

In the last 48 hours, about 1,487 coronavirus cases have been reported across the country, ministry of health and family welfare said.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the state government said 12 more persons tested positive for coronavirus taking the number of confirmed cases to 89 on Friday even as Punjab extended its lockdown till May 1.

The Jammu and Kashmir government reported 39 patients from Jammu and 168 patients from Kashmir reported cases of COVID-19 taking the number of cases to 207 in the state.

A 27-year-old coronavirus patient, a resident of Ahmednagar, died at Sassoon hospital in Pune in Maharashtra on Friday as the state continued to grapple with the virus.

Earlier, the Indian health ministry had said there is still no evidence of community spread of the virus.