Top 10 world news today: Spain coronavirus crisis, Germany economy, and more

China takes steps to heal virus-hit economy as infections fall

China ramped up efforts on Monday to heal the world's second-biggest economy as health authorities reported a further drop in new coronavirus cases, although the country remains wary of carriers of the disease coming from abroad and infected people who exhibit no symptoms. Read more

Coronavirus: 812 new fatalities in Spain; Belgium death toll over 500

Spain, Europe's second-worst coronavirus-hit country, announced 812 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 7,340. Read more

German economy set for 'significant' recession: Economists

Measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak will slash the German 2020 economic output by 2.8 to 5.4 per cent before a rebound next year, a panel of economists who advise the government said Monday. Read more

Iran confirms 117 new coronavirus deaths, toll reaches 2,757

Iran confirmed 117 new deaths on Monday from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official death toll to 2,757. Read more

Coronavirus: Hindus denied essential supplies in Pakistan's Karachi

With over 1600 cases, Pakistan has reported the most number of coronavirus cases in South Asia. The country is already suffering from an economic crisis and has a poor record of treatment to minorities. The poor have been hard hit and at such harsh times, thousands of poor people in Karachi were denied food supplies and daily essentials, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Nearly 25 from Afghan forces, pro-govt groups killed in Taliban attacks

Taliban has killed nearly two dozen people from Afghan police and pro-government fighters in two attacks, officials said on Monday. Read more

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb coronavirus

Moscow, with its more than 12 million people, went into lockdown on Monday while other parts of Russia moved to introduce similar steps to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

Are Trump and Biden heading for a 'near-tie' situation in presidential polls?

A poll undertaken by The Washington Post in collaboration with ABC claims that Donald Trump is almost at a “near tie” situation against his Democrat contender in the upcoming US presidential elections, Joe Biden. Read more

Quarantine Together: New dating app links you to new people, but only if you wash hands!

While the United States is struggling to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a new dating application called Quarantine Together has been launched in the country. Read more

How religious gatherings becoming potential COVID-19 hotspots in Asia

Religious programmes attended by thousands in several mosques in Pakistan, Malaysia and India have been linked to many positive cases of coronavirus, according to reports. Read more













