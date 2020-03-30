Quarantine Together: New dating app links you to new people, but only if you wash hands!

While the United States is struggling to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a new dating application called Quarantine Together has been launched in the country.

The app has been designed by Daniel Ahmadizadeh and Christopher Smeder, who plan to cash in on the fact that millions of Americans are currently staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"People need to stay home and people will be lonely when they stay at home. They need an application that fulfils their desire to stay home and date simultaneously," Ahmadizadeh said.

The designers claim while other dating apps become ''irrelevent'' during such crisis, their unique app is perfect for such a situation. It is text-based and brings together hand washing with dating.

Every day at 6 pm, it asks its registered users whether they washed their hands. If they say yes, they are introduced to another user by text. After 15 minutes, the matched users will be offered a link to video chat.

According to the feedback received by the developers, the users found the app ''interesting'', ''engaging'' and ''a safe way to meet people''.

However, it is unclear whether the app could work beyond the pandemic. From a user proposition standpoint, it works right now, when virtual meetings are the most encouraged form of dating. But people will want to meet at some point.