Coronavirus: 812 new fatalities in Spain; Belgium death toll over 500

Spain, Europe's second-worst coronavirus-hit country, announced 812 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 7,340.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has gripped another European country as the death toll in Belgium passes 500 with nearly 12,000 cases.

The latest number of deaths in the 24-hour period in Spain is the first decline since Thursday. On Sunday, Spain confirmed 838 deaths.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)