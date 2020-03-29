Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Spain on Sunday announced another 838 deaths in 24 hours from coronavirus on Sunday, a new daily record bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 -- after the one-day increase of 9.1 per cent -- as the country battles the world's second most deadly outbreak after Italy, according to AFP.

Except for a brief lull recorded on Thursday, Spain's death toll has been rising daily.

However, the officials have expressed hope that the peak of the outbreak was approaching officials due to the slower growth rate for both deaths and confirmed cases.

Spain also reported Sunday that 14,709 people had been cured of COVID-19, a rise of 19.7 per cent in 24 hours.

Like Italy, Spain on Saturday tightened measures to contain the outbreak, ordering a halt to all "non-essential" activities.

"All workers in non-essential economic activities must stay at home for two weeks," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

