Top 10 world news today: Russia vows 'promising' coronavirus vaccines in Sept, China lays claim on Diaoyu islands and more

Russia vows 'promising' coronavirus vaccines in September

Russia said Wednesday that it plans to begin production of two "promising" coronavirus vaccines in September and October as Moscow races to develop a formula before Western countries. Read more

Beijing says Diaoyu islands are Chinese territory, rebuts US criticism

Beijing has said the Diaoyu Islands are Chinese territory and it has the right to conduct law enforcement activities in the area. Read more

After US, Canada receives mysterious packages of seeds from China

After the United States, Canada has also received mysterious packages of seeds that appears to have come from China. Read more

Human Rights Watch calls on Turkey to probe alleged torture by police

Human Rights Watch on Wednesday called on the Turkish government to investigate "serious abuses" allegedly committed by police and "nightwatchmen" against more than a dozen people in the southeast and in Istanbul. Read more

Young people may be driving up coronavirus cases across Europe: WHO

As Europe witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that young people may be driving up coronavirus cases across Europe. Read more

Kodak to make medicinal ingredients on large-scale, US govt loans $765m to company

Kodak, the famous maker of cameras and shooting equipment has stepped into the medicine industry. Read more

Japan lawmakers to urge government to put curbs on TikTok use

Lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have decided to push for steps to restrict the use of Chinese-owned video app TikTok, concerned that user data may end up in the hands of the Chinese government, public broadcaster NHK said. Read more

COVID-19: China sees over 100 cases for first time in over three months amidst fear of second wave

China's COVID-19 cases in a single day have crossed the 100-mark for the first time in over three months, sparking the fear of a rebound after Beijing contained it in Wuhan where the contagion first emerged in December last year. Read more

Anger grows over sacking of activist by Hong Kong university

The sacking of a prominent Hong Kong democracy activist, Benny Tai, has sent a new chill through the semi-autonomous city's campuses already rattled by Beijing imposition of a sweeping national security law last month that has begun to criminalise certain political views. Read more

Australia deploys disaster teams to virus-hit care homes

Australia is deploying disaster-relief teams to elderly care homes in Melbourne overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths, officials said Wednesday. Read more