Young people may be driving up coronavirus cases across Europe: WHO

As Europe witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization(WHO) has said that young people may be driving up coronavirus cases across Europe.

The UN health body said that several countries in Europe have seen a higher proportion of new cases among young people.

Amid the rising number of cases, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte asked Parliament to extend his government's emergency powers to combat the virus. Italy had imposed a state of emergency on January 31 when Rome reported two cases of COVID-19.

"The virus continues to evolve and has not run its course. It would be incongruous to abruptly suspend such an effective measure," PM Conte told the Italian parliament. Italy was one of the countries worst-hit due to the virus with 246,500 cases and over 35,000 deaths.

As the virus cases continued to rise in Europe, British PM Johnson said that there was a "second wave" in Europe. The UK government has decided to quarantine all travellers from Spain as the virus surged in the country. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Germany has also advised tourists not to go on holiday to Spain. Spain which was hard hit with the virus has recorded 28,400 fatalities so far. There has been a spurt of virus cases in Catalonia and Aragon region recently with the country recording 1,800 new coronavirus cases per day.

COVID-19 cases have surged in Belgium as well with authorities imposing curfew in Antwerp.

Meanwhile, German authorities expressed concern over spike in cases as it tightened rules for face masks as the country reported 557 new coronavirus cases a day. Germany currently has 206,242 virus cases with 9,122 fatalities.

The German government also gave out an advisory against travelling to three regions in northern Spain which has been hit by the virus.



