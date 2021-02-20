Top 10 world news today: Russia reports first cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans, shooting at Myanmar anti-coup protest and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the biggest news stories of the day
Russia reports first cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans
Shooting at Myanmar anti-coup protest injures at least six people
Japan expresses concern about Chinese attempts in East, South China Sea
Coca-Cola promotes anti-white rhetoric, invites backlash
Iran to host UN nuclear watchdog chief ahead of sanctions deadline
Biden reassures Americans Covid vaccines are safe
Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Hundreds protest in Thailand outside parliament after PM survives vote
Monsoon floods hit Jakarta, more than 1,000 forced to evacuate