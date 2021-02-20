Japan expresses concern about Chinese attempts in East, South China Sea

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday expressed concern about Chinese unilateral attempts to change status quo in East and South China seas in G7 talks, NHK World reported. He said Japan will say what needs to be said and demand action from Beijing. Leaders of G7 nations had teleconference on Friday just after 11 pm Japan time. This was the first G7 conference that included Suga, Joe Biden and Mario Draghi.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Suga said he has had an unwavering resolve to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people since assuming his post in September. He said that a lot had been learnt last year and his government had implemented what he believed to be the best measures.

Suga said vaccines will be the key to containing infections, adding that fair access in developing countries will be essential.

He called on the G7 to speed up the distribution of vaccines and oppose a protectionist approach to health issues. He also pledged to increase Japan`s contribution to a global framework for purchasing vaccines to 200 million dollars, reported NHK World.

Suga also expressed his determination to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer. He said he will work with the International Olympic Committee to realize a safe Game. He called on the other countries for support. Suga said the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics can serve as proof that mankind has overcome the coronavirus.

(With ANI inputs)