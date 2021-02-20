Coca-Cola promotes anti-white rhetoric, invites backlash

WION Web Team
Washington, United States Published: Feb 20, 2021, 06.18 PM(IST)

File Photo: Boxes of Coca-Cola are seen at a grocery store. Photograph:( Reuters )

The soda and beverage giant, criticised for allegedly 'discriminating against' its employees, was roasted online by social media users.

 

Coca-Cola Co is facing major backlash after promoting anti-white rhetoric, including demands that they “try to be less white.”

Karlyn Borysenko, an organizational psychologist and an activist against critical race theory indoctrination shared images of the training materials from a whistleblower at Coca-Cola who received an email from management announcing the course on “whiteness, white fragility” and “racial justice.”

A spokesperson from Coca-Cola responded to the images on the social networking platform Twitter.

“The video circulating on social media is from a publicly available LinkedIn Learning series and is not a focus of our company’s curriculum,” the spokesperson said, but added that the course is “part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace.”

Conservative author and Blexit founder Candace Owens also reacted to the allegations on Twitter.

The soda and beverage giant, criticised for allegedly “discriminating against” its employees, was roasted online by social media users.

