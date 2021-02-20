Coca-Cola promotes anti-white rhetoric, invites backlash

Coca-Cola Co is facing major backlash after promoting anti-white rhetoric, including demands that they “try to be less white.”

Karlyn Borysenko, an organizational psychologist and an activist against critical race theory indoctrination shared images of the training materials from a whistleblower at Coca-Cola who received an email from management announcing the course on “whiteness, white fragility” and “racial justice.”

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to "try to be less white."



These images are from an internal whistleblower: pic.twitter.com/gRi4N20esZ — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021 ×

A spokesperson from Coca-Cola responded to the images on the social networking platform Twitter.

“The video circulating on social media is from a publicly available LinkedIn Learning series and is not a focus of our company’s curriculum,” the spokesperson said, but added that the course is “part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace.”

Conservative author and Blexit founder Candace Owens also reacted to the allegations on Twitter.

If a corporate company sent around a training kit instructing black people how to “be less black”, the world would implode and lawsuits would follow.



I genuinely hope these employees sue @CocaCola for blatant racism and discrimination. https://t.co/07OPZouEcV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 19, 2021 ×

The soda and beverage giant, criticised for allegedly “discriminating against” its employees, was roasted online by social media users.

Being a white female minority small business owner who allows @CocaCola to have a coke machine in my establishment I will be contacting them Monday morning to demand them remove their shit products out of my private establishment — Chasity Pawvlik (@ChasityAnn426) February 19, 2021

