Top 10 world news today: Hong Kong postpones elections, UK tightens lockdown and more

Hong Kong postpones elections over virus as China crackdown deepens

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a September 6 election for seats in the city legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition hoping to make gains in the vote. Read more

Should now squeeze brake pedal on reopening: UK PM Johnson amid COVID-19 surge

Amid the growing of coronavirus cases, British PM Boris Johnson today said the UK has "puts brakes on" further reopening as virus cases have risen. Read more

Iran: Khamenei rejects talks with US over missile, nuclear programmes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV on Friday, ruled out negotiations with the United States over Tehran's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, calling on Iranians to resist US bullying. Read more

TikTok owner ByteDance ditches US, considers listing business in Hong Kong

Chinese tech giant ByteDance is considering listing its domestic business in Hong Kong or Shanghai, against a backdrop of rising Sino-US tensions over its hit non-China video app TikTok. Read more

China dismisses accusations of hacking attempt on US vaccine developer Moderna

China has rejected charges that hackers linked to its government targetted biotech firm Moderna Inc, a leading US-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data. Read more

Russia-backed hackers running anti-NATO fake news campaign: Report

Russia-backed hackers have been engaged in a sustained campaign to compromise news websites to plant false stories aimed at discrediting Nato, according to a latest report. Read more

Australia unveils law forcing Google, Facebook to pay for news

Australia on Friday unveiled a draft law to force Google and Facebook to pay news media for their content in a "world-leading" initiative sure to prompt a confrontation with the digital giants. Read more

Global cases of COVID-19 jumps to 17.23 million; death toll crosses 670,000

With some countries battling the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus, and some still struggling with containing the first wave, the number of coronavirus cases seem to be increasing at an alarming stage. Read more

Belarus says Russians plotted attacks; Kremlin denies

Belarus on Thursday accused more than 30 detained Russians of plotting terror attacks amid a presidential election campaign. Kremlin, however, vehemently refuted the allegations. Read more

Uighur group calls for China to lose 2022 Winter Olympics over 'genocide'

An overseas-based Uighur group urged the IOC on Thursday (Jul 30) to reconsider holding the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of what it says is China's "genocide" of the Uighur population. Read more

