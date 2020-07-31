We should now squeeze brake pedal on reopening, says UK PM Johnson amid surge in coronavirus cases

Amid the growing of coronavirus cases, British PM Boris Johnson today said the UK has "puts brakes on" further reopening as virus cases have risen.

Watch:

"I have said our plan to reopen society and the economy is conditional... that we would not hesitate to put the brakes on if required. Our assessment is that we should now squeeze that brake pedal," PM Johnson said.

Britain had earlier extended the period of coronavirus self-isolation from seven to 10 days as the virus cases surged in the country. The country had already introduced a 14-day quarantine period for anyone returning from Spain, a move that had drawn criticism from the Spanish government.

A lot Britishers had to cancel or reshape their travel plans to Spain after the UK government's announcement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier warned of a "second wave" of cases in Europe.

The death toll in the United Kingdom reached over 46,000 deaths with over 303, 913 coronavirus infections, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre. On Wednesday, the country recorded 753 infections as health workers continued to grapple with the virus.

The UK Office for National Statistics had earlier said that England had "the longest continuous period of excess mortality of any country" in the first half of this year.