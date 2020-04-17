Top 10 world news today: Britain continues to struggle with coronavirus, and more!

Amid lockdown extension, UK's coronavirus death toll surges past 14,500

After UK declared an extension of lockdown on Thursday, the country reported 847 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus as the total number of death toll rose to 14,576 on Friday.

Lockdown decision: Person-to-person infection falls in German data analysis

Merkel had earlier said that shops up to 8,600 square feet will be allowed to reopen if they abide by the 'hygiene rules'.

Kim Jong Un absent on country’s most important holiday: Precaution or doom?

Is North Korea being overly protective of its leader or is something wrong with him?

Independent researchers explore ways to detect and prevent coronavirus

As the disease brings much of the planet to a halt, scientists and health experts have called for technology to play a bigger part in tackling the pandemic.

New thermal scanning tech could save millions of lives during the COVID-19 crisis

The technology could serve as a measure for pre-testing whereby, the people with symptoms could be identified and further referred for testing.

Spain nears 19,500 coronavirus deaths making it third highest in the world

After a downward spiral of the death rates, Friday's toll was the highest since Sunday's 619 death-mark.

As Belarus' president calls coronavirus 'psychosis', organisations step-up mobilisation efforts

Belarus has a peculiar problem - the President Alexander Lukashenko refuses to acknowledge the seriousness of COVID-19, along the lines of Brazilian, Mexican, and American leaders.

Did former United States President Barack Obama predict the seriousness of a coronavirus-like pandemic in 2014?

Obama warned in 2014, that we must be ready to deal with an epidemic.

Japan to offer $930 to every household as stimulus payment amid coronavirus pandemic

Despite having relatively fewer coronavirus cases than the US and Europe but on Friday, Tokyo saw a surge in cases with over 201 people tested positive which has left the top brass concerned.

