New thermal scanning tech could save millions of lives during the COVID-19 crisis

China had recently employed thermal imaging technology to find coronavirus symptoms among patients.

According to Tech Crunch, the could soon be makings its way to the United States.

A start-up based in Hangzhou is talking to companies to sell its “T1 glasses”.

China’s economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, and its companies are working to come up with quick diagnosis technology to avert further damage.

The T1 thermal glasses are capable of detecting the temperatures of over 2000 people within two minutes, within the distance of over three metres.

According to media reports, the device is equipped with a Qualcomm CPU, a 12 megapixel camera and offer augmented reality features. It can also record live images and videos.



A picture taken on January 21, 2020 shows thermal scanning equipment set up in Hankou railway station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province | AFP

The startup plans to set an office in San Francisco, after which the tech will be rolled out to industries in need, especially healthcare.

According to Tech Crunch, the company is now in talks with American hospitals and municipalities to start shipping the glasses.

The technology could serve as a measure for pre-testing whereby, the people with symptoms could be identified and further referred for testing.

As per reports, the glasses connect via USB. However, the American administration has amped-up its anti-China rhetoric, which could halt it gaining traction in the West.