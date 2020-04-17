As Belarus' president calls coronavirus 'psychosis', organisations step-up mobilisation efforts

A woman walks past a sign depicting a virus and reading "We will win" in Minsk on April 11, 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus Photograph:( AFP )
The president has referred to the pandemic as a “psychosis”
Belarus has a peculiar problem - the President Alexander Lukashenko refuses to acknowledge the seriousness of COVID-19, along the lines of Brazilian, Mexican, and American leaders.
The aforementioned countries are now experiencing high infections everyday.
Owing to the government’s denial, volunteers in Belarus have taken up crowdfunding to help country deal with the crisis, The Guardian reported
The country responded to the virus very late, and did not back down from hosting Europe’s only active football league.
“No one in the country will die from coronavirus,” Lukashenko said.
Owing to this denial clubbed with shortage of life-saving paraphernalia, a mask now costs over £12. As of now, an NGO has raised over £100,000. Over 27,000 respirators have been distributed, alongside protective gear.
Belarus boasts a population of 9.5 million people and has so far reported over 4200 positive cases, with over 40 deaths.
Many independent campaigns have sprouted up in the country to ease the pressure created by the pandemic.
Organisations and individuals are using all possible tactics, including 3D printers.