As Belarus' president calls coronavirus 'psychosis', organisations step-up mobilisation efforts

Belarus has a peculiar problem - the President Alexander Lukashenko refuses to acknowledge the seriousness of COVID-19, along the lines of Brazilian, Mexican, and American leaders.

The aforementioned countries are now experiencing high infections everyday.

Owing to the government’s denial, volunteers in Belarus have taken up crowdfunding to help country deal with the crisis, The Guardian reported

The country responded to the virus very late, and did not back down from hosting Europe’s only active football league.

The president has referred to the pandemic as a “psychosis”.



Football players attend the match of the Belarus Championship between FC Dynamo-Brest and FC Isloch in the town of Brest, some 370 km southwest of Minsk, on April 12, 2020. Belarus continue its championship despite all the leagues in Europe cancelled it to curb the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. As most people in Europe are confined to their homes, life goes on as usual in Belarus where even football is continuing -- though fears are growing over the leader's contentious response to COVID-19 | AFP



“No one in the country will die from coronavirus,” Lukashenko said.

Owing to this denial clubbed with shortage of life-saving paraphernalia, a mask now costs over £12. As of now, an NGO has raised over £100,000. Over 27,000 respirators have been distributed, alongside protective gear.

Belarus boasts a population of 9.5 million people and has so far reported over 4200 positive cases, with over 40 deaths.



A woman installs dummies to replace audience due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 caused by the novel coronavirus during the Belarus Championship football match between FC Dynamo-Brest and FC Isloch in the town of Brest, some 370 km southwest of Minsk, on April 12, 2020 | AFP



Many independent campaigns have sprouted up in the country to ease the pressure created by the pandemic.

Organisations and individuals are using all possible tactics, including 3D printers.