Top 10 world news: Terror attack on Indian Army, Orban calls aid to Ukraine 'bad decision', and more

Three Indian Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector in Jammu & Kashmir.

A week after stalling an aid deal worth $54 billion to Ukraine, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asserted that the money should not come out of the European Union (EU) budget, stating it remains a 'bad decision'.

Czech police said on Thursday (Dec 21) that it is responding to a reported shooting in central Prague. The police said that the gunman had killed several people at a university building in central Prague before being "eliminated".

The Indian government has decided to entrust the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with the duty to oversee the ‘comprehensive’ security of the Parliament complex, media reports said Thursday (Dec 21) citing sources familiar with the matter.

Virginia Giuffre, the victim of sex trafficking by American sex offender Jefferey Epstein has expressed joy at the prospect of names of associates of the latter being made public early next month.

The Transportation Security Administration in the United States said that security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper on Wednesday (Dec 20) at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

In a rare case, a healthy teenage girl suddenly complained about facing trouble breathing, days after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. As per doctors, the girl's vocal cords were paralysed by the COVID-19.

The secret space plane of China is likely to be sending signals to maybe a ship or a hidden ground station near the west coast of North America, said amateur astronomer Scott Tilley, who has kept track of the craft since it entered the orbit of Earth last week.

Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik is set to quit wrestling after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections on Thursday (Dec 21) in New Delhi.