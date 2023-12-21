Prague university shooting: Police say several dead, shooter 'eliminated'
Prague police report people dead, wounded in university shooting
Czech police said on Thursday (Dec 21) that it is responding to a reported shooting in central Prague.
The police said that the gunman had killed several people at a university building in central Prague before being "eliminated".
Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that the "gunman was eliminated!!!"
"The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," the statement added.
Aktuálně zasahujeme na Náměstí Jana Palacha u nahlášené střelby ve škole. Na místo jedou v současné chvíli všechny složky IZS. Další informace poskytneme ihned, jak to bude možné. #policiepha— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023
The Czech media reported that the shooting had occurred at the Charles University Faculty of Arts.
The teachers and students of the university were instructed to lock themselves up as police action was underway.
The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic centre.
Vit Rakusan, who is the interior minister of the nation, told the public Czech TV that "no other gunman has been confirmed" and called on people to follow police instructions.
Local reports mentioned that the police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home.
