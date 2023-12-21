Prague university shooting: Police say several dead, shooter 'eliminated'

Czech police said on Thursday (Dec 21) that it is responding to a reported shooting in central Prague.

The police said that the gunman had killed several people at a university building in central Prague before being "eliminated".

Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that the "gunman was eliminated!!!"

"The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," the statement added.

Aktuálně zasahujeme na Náměstí Jana Palacha u nahlášené střelby ve škole. Na místo jedou v současné chvíli všechny složky IZS. Další informace poskytneme ihned, jak to bude možné. #policiepha — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023 ×

The Czech media reported that the shooting had occurred at the Charles University Faculty of Arts.