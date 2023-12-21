Epstein victim 'taunts' people on his 'naughty list' soon to be made public

Virginia Giuffre, the victim of sex trafficking by American sex offender Jefferey Epstein has expressed joy at the prospect of names of associates of the latter being made public early next month. She has made a post on X (formerly Twitter) what is being taken as 'taunting'. The list, contained in a sealed court document, contains names of Epstein's associates as well as some of his victims. A judge has ordered unsealing of the documents which will make the list public starting January 1, 2024. There are reportedly 170 names in the list.

"Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!! There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list? This would t be possible without the Honourable Judge Preska," posted Giuffre as she quoted a post by Senator Marsha Blackburn in which the latter supported unsealing of the documents. Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!! There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list? This would t be possible without… https://t.co/xVfFfQ0UMH — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 20, 2023 × The sealed documents are linked to a libel case that Giuiffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced associate of Epstein who is now serving a jail sentence.

The Prince Andrew case

Giuffre in past accused UK's Prince Andrew of rape. She had met the prince through Epstein. Prince Andrew made a USD 14 million out-of-court settlement in the case.

The process of making the names public will start on January 1. The men and women whose names appear in the list can approach the court to file an appeal if they want to keep their names private.

It has been reported in Western media that names of some of the victims will continue to remain confidential because of serious nature of crimes against them or because they were minors when sexual crimes against them took place.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in the year 2019 and put in jail while facing federal charges of sex-trafficking.

He was later found dead in his jail cell which New York City's medical examiner concluded was due to suicide by hanging.

Epstein's death spawn conspiracy theories that he did not die by suicide but was killed since he was connected to powerful people around the world and 'knew too much'.