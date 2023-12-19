New Year reveal: Over 170 high-profile people with links to Jeffrey Epstein to be named in unsealed court docs

Over 170 people associated with disgraced paedophile Jeffery Epstein will be named in court documents, set to be released early next year. Judge Loretta Preska on Monday (Dec 18) announced the release of long-sealed documents that are related to Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre who had brought a defamation suit against his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, back in 2015.

Prior to the ruling, dozens of individuals, including some high-class personalities had only been identified as "Jane Does” or “John Does” in various court filings linked to the suit.

The individuals, whose names appear in the documents have been given 14 days to appeal the decision, the court documents reveal.

"The Court stays its order for fourteen days to permit any impacted Doe the opportunity to appeal, after which counsel are asked to confer, prepare the documents for unsealing pursuant to this order, and post the documents on the docket," read the verdict.

According to reports, there will be unsealed documents about one of Prince Andrew's accusers, who claims he fondled her breasts at Epstein's New York mansion.

The documents related to the case have slowly trickled into the public since 2019 when the first batch was released, days before Epstein allegedly hanged himself in prison, awaiting trial.

There has been a long-brewing conspiracy that the high-profile names that were in contact with Epstein had managed to keep their names behind redacted lines due to their power and influence.

What did Epstein do?

Epstein was accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida between 2002 and 2005.

However, the majority of his sexual exploits took place on the 72-acre Little St. James Island which he purchased in 1998 for $7.95 million. He later bought the 160-acre Great St. James Island for $20 million in 2016 and brought his victims there using a private jet. Several associates of Epstein are believed to have arrived on the island and participated in similar sexual misadventures.

After Epstein's alleged suicide, Maxwell was arrested in the United States and charged with sex trafficking minors for him on July 2, 2020. After a very public trial where Maxwell became the face of Epstein's sex-fuelled empire, she was handed a 20-year prison sentence by a court in New York in June, earlier this year.