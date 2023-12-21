Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan aid Sanjay Singh wins WFI elections

Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik is set to quit wrestling after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections on Thursday (Dec 21) in New Delhi. Sakshi, who had reservations about Sanjay Singh, the new president of the WFI as being the close aid of former chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan had vowed to quit the sports in protest against the duo. With Singh winning the elections by getting the better Anita of Sheoran on Thursday it has now paved the way for Sakshi to quit the sports.

Sakshi quits wrestling

“In the end, we slept for 40 days on the roads but I’d like to thank the several people of our country who came to support us during the protests earlier this year. If Brij Bhushan Singh’s business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling…” an emotional Malik told media in a press conference in New Delhi.

Earlier, the saga surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections finally came to an end as Sanjay Singh after Sanjay Singh got the better of Anita of Sheoran. The news was a major development in Sakshi signing off from wrestling as she opposed the succession of Brij Bhushan Singh's aid. With the vote counting taking place immediately in the aftermath of the elections, Sanjay Singh gained the majority votes to succeed his close friend and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan.

With a new president, the ban imposed by the United World Wrestling (UWW) could now be lifted with much relief to Indian sports. Wrestlers were earlier banned from competing under India’s flag in wrestling due to the ban imposed by the UWW on WFI.

Year of chaos for WFI