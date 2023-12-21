BBL: Sydney Sixers' Tom Curran faces four-match ban for umpire intimidation, club to lodge appeal

Tom Curran, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2024 auction, has been dealt with a four-match ban in the ongoing Big Bash League 2023/24 edition in Australia. The Sydney Sixers all-rounder was involved in an incident with an umpire when he was attempting to perform his pre-match practice run-ups on the pitch. Following this, it led to a charge of intimidation against the umpire. Notably, it is a serious level 3 offence under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

CA said in a statement, "The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch. Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch.

The statement added, "Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

Despite Curran's argument, the 28-year-old was found guilty and handed a four-match suspension. As a result, the English all-rounder will now miss his club's upcoming four games -- against the Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, and Brisbane Heat. The dates of these matches span from Dec 26 to Jan 1.

The Sydney Sixers, however, have decided to appeal the sanction. The club's head Rachael Haynes said in a statement, "Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision. We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field."