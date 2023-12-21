IPL 2024 auction: Former NZ player baffled by multimillion-dollar man Pat Cummins' inclusion in SRH

The IPL 2024 mini-auction was a successful affair in Dubai, on Dec 19 in Dubai. It was the first-ever IPL auction held outside India which saw Australia's Mitchell Starc (INR 24.75 crore - 247.5 million) and Pat Cummins (INR 20.50 crore - 205 million) end as the most expensive players. Starc is, thus, set to return to the IPL after nine years when he dons the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jersey in IPL 2024. He last played in the cash-rich league in IPL 2015, for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Cummins, on the other hand, didn't feature in this year's IPL season but will join the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in next year's edition.

After the auction, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull reacted to Cummins' signing. Doull remains baffled by the Hyderabad-based franchise's tactics and asked how the camp desires to make use of the Aussie captain. He said while speaking on Star Sports, "Maybe they are looking for a captain. We have joked a little bit about it. Does (Aiden) Markram play every game now? They haven't announced their skipper. Does Pat Cummins take over that franchise? Does he come in and play a lot more instead of a (Marco) Jansen next year for them?"

"That's going to be the question mark. Now that you have paid all this money, you have got to get him into that team. Where does he start and whose place does he take? They have got a lot of high-quality overseas talent," added Doull.

SRH have been a pale shadow of themselves since the IPL 2021 edition. In the last edition, the 2016 winners ended at the bottom under Aiden Markram's leadership. With Cummins included, it will be interesting to see if the SRH team management appoint him the new captain. The Aussie pacer has had a dream run in 2023, leading Australia to two major titles, i.e. in the WTC 2023 final and the ODI World Cup finale last month in India.

SRH squad for IPL 2024