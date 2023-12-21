LIVE TV
IPL 2024 Auction: Shashank Singh, bought by Punjab Kings, reacts on confusion

New DelhiEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Shashank Singh with Brian Lara (L) at SRH camp (Source: @shashank2191) Photograph:(Twitter)

The drama started because there were two players with the same name: the 32-year-old batter and a 19-year-old player from Bengal.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 saw drama being unfolded when Punjab Kings decided they didn't want a player after buying him. The incident involved an uncapped Indian cricketer named Shashank Singh. The IPL franchise, however, issued a clarification that the player was always in the plans and the cricketer has now reacted to it.

"It's All Cool ... Thank you for Trusting on me!!!!", wrote the 32-year-old batter from Chhattisgarh on his social media handle X. Have a look at the video below:

The drama started because there were two players with the same name: the 32-year-old batter and a 19-year-old player from Bengal. After the hammer went down on Shashank  for base price of INR 20 lakh, Kings' table moved onto the next player, Tanay Thyagarajan, whom they bought as well. Kings co-owner Ness Wadia then tried to inform the auctioneer Mallika Sagar about wrong player but the request was turned down.

Later, Punjab Kings confirmed that they bought the right player. They also issued a statement which read: "Official Update Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him on board and see him contribute to our success."

The player they bought has been with multiple IPL teams and played for SunRisers Hyderabad in the last season. In total, they bought a total eight players with their biggest buy being Harshal Patel for INR 11.75 crore.

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.  

