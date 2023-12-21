IPL 2024 Auction: Shashank Singh, bought by Punjab Kings, reacts on confusion

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 saw drama being unfolded when Punjab Kings decided they didn't want a player after buying him. The incident involved an uncapped Indian cricketer named Shashank Singh. The IPL franchise, however, issued a clarification that the player was always in the plans and the cricketer has now reacted to it.

"It's All Cool ... Thank you for Trusting on me!!!!", wrote the 32-year-old batter from Chhattisgarh on his social media handle X. Have a look at the video below:

It's All Cool … Thank you for Trusting on me!!!! https://t.co/Gs9hOnRspa — shashank singh (@shashank2191) December 20, 2023

The drama started because there were two players with the same name: the 32-year-old batter and a 19-year-old player from Bengal. After the hammer went down on Shashank for base price of INR 20 lakh, Kings' table moved onto the next player, Tanay Thyagarajan, whom they bought as well. Kings co-owner Ness Wadia then tried to inform the auctioneer Mallika Sagar about wrong player but the request was turned down.