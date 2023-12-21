Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist attack on Indian Army vehicles, three personnel died
Three Indian Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector in Jammu & Kashmir.
Indian Army troops also immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists.
Army officials said that the troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists going on in the area since last evening.
The operations are reportedly taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area.
As quoted by the news agency PTI, a defence spokesperson said that "based on hard intelligence a joint operation was launched... Last night, contact has been established today evening and encounter is in progress. Further details are being ascertained".
