Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist attack on Indian Army vehicles, three personnel died

Three Indian Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector in Jammu & Kashmir.

Indian Army troops also immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists.

Army officials said that the troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists going on in the area since last evening.

The operations are reportedly taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area.