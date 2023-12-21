LIVE TV
Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist attack on Indian Army vehicles, three personnel died

Srinagar, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph:(Reuters)

The operations are reportedly taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area 

Three Indian Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector in Jammu & Kashmir.  

Indian Army troops also immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists.

Army officials said that the troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists going on in the area since last evening. 

The operations are reportedly taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area. 

As quoted by the news agency PTI, a defence spokesperson said that "based on hard intelligence a joint operation was launched... Last night, contact has been established today evening and encounter is in progress. Further details are being ascertained". 

(With inputs from agencies) 

