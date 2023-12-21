South Tamil Nadu Floods: Relief and rescue operations underway for fourth day

Rescue and relief operations are underway for the fourth day in Thoothukudi district, in India's southern Tamil Nadu state in the aftermath of flooding that affected the region. Over the last weekend and Monday(18th Dec), unprecedented amount of rainfall in the district, causing massive flooding. Arterial roads have also been washed away in the the floods.

Rainfall data indicates that few localities received their entire quantum of annual rainfall in a day or two, causing widespread damage.

Rescue and relief operations are underway in large parts of South Tamil Nadu districts, even as floodwaters have receded in some areas. Thus far, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force(tri-services), NDRF and Coast Guard have been involved in the rescue and relief operations, based on the request from the Tamil Nadu Government.

Two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark 3 variants from the Indian Coast Guard continued to operate from the Madurai airport and ferried essential supplies provided by the State Administration. The supplies were dropped in areas that had been cut-off owing to inundation. In addition to the ship ICGS Sujay and the fleet of helicopters, the Coast Guard has also deployed 250 personnel for the relief efforts.