India accuses Canada of harbouring terrorists in response to Trudeau's hinted 'tonal shift' in relations

A day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at a "tonal shift" in relations with India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi responded, stressing the core issue with Canada lies in providing space to separatists, terrorists, and anti-India elements.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated India's consistent stance, highlighting concerns about the space given to extremists and anti-India elements in Canada. The response aimed to clarify New Delhi's perspective on the ongoing challenges in bilateral relations.

"Our position has been consistent. We have highlighted how we see the problem and frankly, the core issue remains the space that is given to extremists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday (Dec 21).

Trudeau's remarks and India's expectations

Trudeau had suggested a perceived shift in relations with India, referencing the United States' accusation of Indian government officials plotting the murder of separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Bagchi, while refraining from acknowledging a shift, expressed the hope that Canada would take action against extremist elements misusing freedom of speech and expression.

India-Canada relations soured when Trudeau accused Indian agents of conspiring to kill Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India dismissed the charges as absurd, leading to a strained diplomatic environment.

Trudeau acknowledged a beginning of understanding, suggesting a more collaborative approach and openness compared to previous interactions. He noted that mere verbal attacks by Canada might not resolve the issues and expressed a desire to avoid a conflict with India.

"I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they cannot bluster their way through this and there is an openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before," Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"There is an understanding that maybe, maybe just churning out attacks against Canada is not going to make this problem go away. We do not want to be in a situation of having a fight with India right now over this," Trudeau added.

Trudeau referred to a recent US indictment accusing a man named Nikhil Gupta of collaborating with Indian government employees to plot Pannun's murder. India has initiated an inquiry committee to examine inputs from the US, reiterating that Canada's allegations lack equitable treatment due to a lack of evidence.

The exchange reflects the complex dynamics between India and Canada, encompassing accusations, diplomatic challenges, and a nuanced approach by both nations to navigate contentious issues.