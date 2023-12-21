After Dec 13 security breach, govt ropes in CISF to guard Indian Parliament

The Indian government has decided to entrust the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with the duty to oversee the ‘comprehensive’ security of the Parliament complex, media reports said Thursday (Dec 21) citing official sources familiar with the matter.

CISF is India's paramilitary force that is responsible for providing security to various critical infrastructure installations, including government buildings. It comes directly under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This decision follows a recent breach of security during which individuals entered the Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian Parliament) chamber, released smoke, and shouted slogans.

PTI news agency while citing its sources added that the Union Home Ministry, led by Amit Shah, has directed a survey of the Parliament building complex to facilitate a "regular deployment of CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern".

Survey to begin next week

The survey will be conducted by experts from the CISF's government building security (GBS) unit along with the current Parliament security team and will kick off later this week.

This will bring both the new and old Parliament complex under a comprehensive security cover.

The existing security elements, including the Parliament Security Service (PSS), Delhi Police, and the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of the CRPF, will also be integrated, as per the sources cited by the media agency.

A committee, led by CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh, is examining overall security issues and will provide recommendations for improvement to the Union Home Ministry, the report noted.

Three more Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

Amid the political turmoil in the ongoing winter session, three more MPs from the opposition have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" in the lower house of the Indian Parliament on Thursday (Dec 21). This comes as INDIA bloc leaders are holding protests against the move.

Earlier, while speaking over the Indian Parliament security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said that the incident warrants "seriousness" and must not be "underestimated" as all necessary actions will be taken to investigate the intentions behind what transpired on December 13.

“The seriousness of the incident that happened in Parliament should not be underestimated at all. The Speaker sir is taking necessary steps with full seriousness. The investigating agencies are investigating the matter strictly. It is important for us to go deep into the matter to understand what are the elements and intentions behind this. Solutions should also be found with one mind. Everyone should avoid debate or resistance on such topics,” a newspaper quoted PM Modi as saying.

Two individuals carrying smoke canisters jumped from the public gallery and entered the Lok Sabha floor on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.