New York: 17 bullets found inside baby diaper at LaGuardia Airport

The Transportation Security Administration in the United States said that security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper on Wednesday (Dec 20) at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The TSA said that when a passenger's carry-on bag triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine, the officers pulled the clean diaper at an airport security checkpoint.

The agency said that initially, the passenger claimed he didn't know how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in his bag.

However, later he said that his girlfriend put it there.

The TSA identified the passenger as an Arkansas man, who had a ticket to Chicago's Midway Airport but did not reveal his name.

The Port Authority police issued a citation for illegal possession of 9mm ammunition - a violation for unlawful possession as ammunition is prohibited in carry-on baggage. It is allowed only in the checked-in ones.

The TSA said that finding the bullets concealed in an unusual item. "Apparently this guy needs a bullet-proof plan for packing his carry-on bag before heading to the airport for his next flight," it said.

However, this is not the first time LaGuardia Airport authorities have made a strange discovery at the security checkpoint.

Officers found a .45-caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with six bullets inside a pair of Nike sneakers in a checked bag at LaGuardia Airport last month.

