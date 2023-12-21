LIVE TV
ugc_banner

New York: 17 bullets found inside baby diaper at LaGuardia Airport

New York City, USEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The passenger claimed he didn't know how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in his bag 

The Transportation Security Administration in the United States said that security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper on Wednesday (Dec 20) at New York's LaGuardia Airport. 

The TSA said that when a passenger's carry-on bag triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine, the officers pulled the clean diaper at an airport security checkpoint. 

The agency said that initially, the passenger claimed he didn't know how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in his bag. 

trending now

However, later he said that his girlfriend put it there. 

The TSA identified the passenger as an Arkansas man, who had a ticket to Chicago's Midway Airport but did not reveal his name. 

The Port Authority police issued a citation for illegal possession of 9mm ammunition - a violation for unlawful possession as ammunition is prohibited in carry-on baggage. It is allowed only in the checked-in ones. 

The TSA said that finding the bullets concealed in an unusual item. "Apparently this guy needs a bullet-proof plan for packing his carry-on bag before heading to the airport for his next flight," it said. 

However, this is not the first time LaGuardia Airport authorities have made a strange discovery at the security checkpoint.

Officers found a .45-caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with six bullets inside a pair of Nike sneakers in a checked bag at LaGuardia Airport last month. 

Also read: Judge orders former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to immediately pay $148mn to Georgia election workers 

×

New Year in New York 

Many are planning to celebrate the New Year in New York as people have started pouring in. The iconic Times Square New Year's Eve "2024" numbers arrived in New York on Wednesday (Dec 20).

They travelled cross-country from Los Angeles, California in a 2024 Kia EV9 SUV, an all-electric vehicle.

The numerals are seven feet tall (about 2.13 meters) and use a total of 588 energy-efficient LED bulbs.

The first three numerals ("2-0-2") will act as "understudies," said Tom Harris, president of Times Square Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies) 

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

‘Gross misconduct’: Woman fails to 'behave' at company's Christmas party, loses job

Afghanistan to face crisis-level hunger this winter as UK slashes aid by more than half

Explained | The 'historic' new pact on migrants that EU countries finalised